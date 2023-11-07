From BPCL To HPCL: How Oil Marketing Companies Fared In Q2
Major Indian oil marketing companies turned profitable in the second quarter from the loss reported a year ago, helped by expanding margins due to a rise in sales volume despite falling revenue.
The aggregate net profit of major oil marketing companies rose to Rs 28,836.5 crore in the second quarter compared to an aggregate loss of Rs 4,509.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Indian Oil Corp. had the highest net profit of Rs 12,967.3 crore, followed by Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. with Rs 8,501.2 crore and Rs 5,119.2 crore, respectively.
Fall In Revenues
All the oil marketing companies reported a fall in their revenue from operations. The aggregate fall was 13% in the quarter. The decline could be attributed to several factors, including volatile crude prices, lower prices of petroleum products, and gross refining margins.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. experienced the greatest revenue decline (22%), followed by Chennai Petroleum Corp. and IOC with 15% and 13% declines in revenue, respectively. The revenue for all the companies missed the estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Average Gross Refining Margin
The average gross refining margin—the difference between the processing costs of crude oil and sales revenue of refined products—fell for all the OMCs in the April–September period.
IOC's average GRM fell 49% to $13.12 per barrel compared to $25.49 per barrel in the year-ago period, while BPCL's average GRM fell 31% to $15.42 per barrel.
Margin Improvement
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for all the oil marketing companies rose this quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
IOC had the highest Ebitda increase at 10.86 times to Rs 21,313 crore, while its margin expanded 10.91 basis points year-on-year.
Sales Volume
The total sales volume for the three major oil marketers rose.
BPCL has the highest growth in market sales volume at 6.6.%, IOC had the highest increase in export sales at 50%.
Crude And Pipeline Throughput
Chennai Petroleum had the highest growth in crude throughput at 2.06 times.
HPCL's pipeline throughput grew 11% to 6.13 million tonnes, while IOC throughput grew 0.99% this quarter to 23.87 MT.