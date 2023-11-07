From BPCL To HPCL: How Oil Marketing Companies Fared In Q2

Major Indian oil marketing companies turned profitable in the second quarter from the loss reported a year ago, helped by expanding margins due to a rise in sales volume despite falling revenue.

The aggregate net profit of major oil marketing companies rose to Rs 28,836.5 crore in the second quarter compared to an aggregate loss of Rs 4,509.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Indian Oil Corp. had the highest net profit of Rs 12,967.3 crore, followed by Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. with Rs 8,501.2 crore and Rs 5,119.2 crore, respectively.