Freddie Mercury Auction Smashes Estimates, Netting $50.4 Million

Over a one-week period, Sotheby’s auctioned off more than 30,000 objects that had belonged to the pop icon and subsequently bequeathed to his longtime friend Mary Austin. Estimates for the proceeds of the combined six auctions had already been blown out of the water by the end of a raucous opening auction night, replete with moneyed super fans sporting homemade costumes in homage to the singer. A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said it was the highest ever total for any celebrity sale.