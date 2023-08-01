Franklin Templeton Plans Foray Into Private Credit In India

Santosh Kamath, who was chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt., will manage the new strategy, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Kamath’s appetite for high-yield Indian debt helped create the nation’s market for lower-rated corporate bonds and turned him into one of the country’s best-known investors before Templeton was forced to freeze and wind up six of his funds in 2020 when demand for riskier assets dried up amid the coronavirus lockdowns.