Franklin Templeton MF Gets Rs 1,398 Crore From Vodafone Idea

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Friday said it has received Rs 1,398 crore as payment from Vodafone Idea Ltd. for investment in its debt instruments, which will be distributed among investors of the segregated portfolios.

The amount will be given to unitholders in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolio.

"We have received the annual interest amounting to Rs 148.34 crore and the full value of the principal due on maturity amounting to Rs 1,250 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd. for the security (non-convertible debenture) on September 1, 2023, and held in the five segregated portfolios," the fund house said in a statement.