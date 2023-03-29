Framework For Avoidance Transactions Streamlined, Says IBBI Member

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Whole-Time Member Sudhaker Shukla on Wednesday said the framework for avoidance transactions has been streamlined and some grey areas will be sorted out by the corporate affairs ministry through amendments to norms in the near future.

The IBBI is a key institution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Shukla was speaking at the virtual conference on 'Avoidance Transactions under IBC-Improving Outcomes' organised by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI.