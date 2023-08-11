FPIs Turn Net Sellers, Offload Equities Worth Rs 3,073 Crore

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after two days of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 3,073.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest net selling since July 27.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 500.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,26,297 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.