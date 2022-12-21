ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,119.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th day in a row and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,757.4 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 8,271.2 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 7,180.7 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The BSE Sensex closed 1.03% down at 61,067.24, while the Nifty 50 was 1.01% lower at 18,199.10 by end of trading hours.
