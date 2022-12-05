ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1,139.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,139.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,607.8 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 3,494.9 crore worth of equities in December, and net sold Rs 11,957 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The Sensex closed 34 points, or 0.05%, lower at 62,834.60, while the Nifty 50 ended the day 5 points, or 0.03%, higher at 18,701.05.
