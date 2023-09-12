FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after a day on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,047.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 259.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,32,454 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

Mutual funds were net buyers with Rs 20,130 crore in August this year in core equity schemes. The flows rose by 168% month-on-month. According to Emkay Global Financial Services, sectoral funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 4,800 crore, which is the highest inflows among core equity schemes, followed by Rs 4,260 crore in small-cap funds.