FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after a day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,510.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 314 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,32,406 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.