FPIs Turn Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 252.3 crore.
Overseas investors were net buyers of Indian equities for the second session in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 252.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,111.8 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,174 crore worth of Indian equities...
Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,111.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,174 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 826 points down, or 1.26%, at 64,571.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 261 points, or 1.34%, lower at 19,281.75.
