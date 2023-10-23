FPIs Turn Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors were net buyers of Indian equities for the second session in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 252.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,111.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,174 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.