FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 456.2 crore.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on FridayForeign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 456.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 8.5 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,08,373 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data fro...
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,08,373 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 231.62 points down, or 0.35%, at 65,397.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 82.05 points, or 0.42%, lower at 19,542.65.
