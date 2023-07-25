FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday after two sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,088.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 333.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 42,629 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,19,036 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.