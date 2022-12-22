ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 928.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 928.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the twelfth day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 2,206.5 crore, according to the NSE.
So far in December, institutions have net bought Rs 11,406.39 crore worth of equities and net sold Rs 4,045.5 crore worth of Indian equities.
The Sensex closed 0.39% lower at 60,826.22, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.47% to 18,113.85 by end of trading hours.
