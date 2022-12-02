ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@cikstefan?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Štefan Štefančík</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/computer-screen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Štefan Štefančík/ Unsplash)
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 214.8 crore, according to data from National Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, FPIs had offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,565.9 crore.

Domestic institutional Investors remained net buyers for the second day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 712.3 crore.

Institutions have net bought Rs 2,026.2 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 13,425.7 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Gaining Streak; Autos, Financial Services Top Drag
The BSE Sensex closed 415.69 points lower at 62,868.50, while the Nifty 50 shed 116.40 points to end at 18,696.10.

