FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Twelfth Straight Day
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the twelfth day in a row on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,712.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,512.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,628 crore worth of Indian equities...
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,512.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,628 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 142 points, or 0.22%, lower, at 64,832.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points, or 0.25%, down at 19,443.59.
