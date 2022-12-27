ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 867.6 crore.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 867.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic investors remained net buyers for the 15th day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 621.8 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 14,640.7 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 811.1 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The Sensex ended 0.60% higher at 60,927.43, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.65% lower at 18,132.30.
