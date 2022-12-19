ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 538.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 538.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 538.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree for the ninth straight day, and mopped up equities worth Rs 687.3 crore, according to the NSE.
So far in December, institutions have net bought Rs 6,682.2 crore worth of equities and net sold Rs 8,769.6 crore worth of Indian equities.
The Sensex ended 0.76% higher at 61,806.19, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.83% to close at 18,420.5.
ADVERTISEMENT