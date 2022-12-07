FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,241.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,241.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 388.9 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 3,153.9 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 12,298 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
