FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 409.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 250.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 30,863 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 60,122 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.