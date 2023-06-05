FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 700.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,195.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Institutions have net bought Rs 7,133 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 36,392 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.