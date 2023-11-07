FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Tenth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 497.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 700.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,833 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.