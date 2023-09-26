FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 693 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 715 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,571 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.