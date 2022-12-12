FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 138.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 138.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 695.6 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 3,694.9 crore worth of Indian equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 11,756.9 crore worth of equities till date in 2022.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed lower by 51 points, or 0.08%, at 62,130.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.55 points higher at 18,497.15.
