FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 386.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,709 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.