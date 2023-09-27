ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.4 crore, according to provisional data from NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 386.3 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,709 crore worth of Indian equi...
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 386.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,709 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points or 0.26% to close at 19,716.45.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT