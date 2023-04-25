ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 407.35 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 407.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 563.6 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 51,060.6 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 563.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 51,060.6 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12%, higher at 60,130.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.15%, to end at 17,769.25.
