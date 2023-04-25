FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 407.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 563.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 51,060.6 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.