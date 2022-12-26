ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Session

Overseas Investors in Indian equities begin the week with being net sellers for the second straight day.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@christinhumephoto?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Christin Hume</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/npxXWgQ33ZQ?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Overseas investors began the week by selling Indian stocks in a second straight session of outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors off net loaded equities worth Rs 497.7 crore on Monday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree, pumping in money for the fourteenth straight session. According to the NSE, they net bought equities worth Rs 1,285.74 crore on Monday.

Institutions have net bought Rs14,886.6 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 565.27 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 721 points or 1.20% higher at 60,566.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended with gains of 204 points or 1.14% higher at 18,010.30.

