FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth straight day and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,542.5 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 6,532.95 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 8,918.94 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
