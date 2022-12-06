FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 635.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 635.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 558.7 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 2,300.9 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 13,151 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
