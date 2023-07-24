FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 83 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 934.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 42,399 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,18,806 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.