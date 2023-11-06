FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the ninth session in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 549.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 595.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,473 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.