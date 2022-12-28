ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 872.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 872.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 16th day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 372.9 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 15,140.5 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 311.4 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The Sensex ended 0.60% higher at 60,927.43, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.65% lower at 18,132.30.
