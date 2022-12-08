FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 1,131.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,131.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,131.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 772.3 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 2,794.5 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 12,657.4 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
