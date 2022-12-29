ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 572.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 572.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 17th straight day, mopping up equities worth Rs 515.8 crore, according to NSE data.

Institutions net bought Rs 15,083.5 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 368.3 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Day's Low; FPIs Stay Net Sellers

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Day's Low; FPIs Stay Net Sellers
Read More

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points higher, or 0.37%, at 61,133.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 69 points higher, or 0.38%, at 18,191.

ADVERTISEMENT