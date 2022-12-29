ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 572.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 572.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 17th straight day, mopping up equities worth Rs 515.8 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 15,083.5 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 368.3 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
