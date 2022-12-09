FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 158 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Save
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Friday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 158 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 158 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 501.6 crore.
Institutions net bought Rs 3,138.1 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 12,313.8 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower; Broader Markets Mirror Benchmarks; Tech Stocks Drag
Opinion
Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower; Broader Markets Mirror Benchmarks; Tech Stocks Drag
The Sensex closed lower by 389 points, or 0.62%, at 62,181.67, while the Nifty ended 113 points lower, or 0.61%, at 18,496.60.
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)
Get Regular Updates