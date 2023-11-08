ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Eleventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 84.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eleventh day in a row on WednesdayForeign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 84.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 524.5 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,521 crore worth of Indian equities so ...
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eleventh day in a row on Wednesday
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 84.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 524.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,521 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 33 points higher, or 0.05%, at 64,975.61, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points up, or 0.19%, at 19,443.59.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT