FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Eighth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,364.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,364.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,711.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,20,519 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 610 points, or 0.92%, at 65,508.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 193 points, or 0.98%, higher at 19,523.55.
