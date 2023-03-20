FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Eighth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the eighth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,545.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the highest foreign fund outflow from Indian equity market in four days.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eight consecutive day as they mopped up equities worth Rs 2,876.6 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, selling equities worth Rs 24,349 crore by March 20, 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.