FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 17th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the 17th consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,862.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers on Wednesday for the 15th straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,532.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

In the last 16 sessions, FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 29,811.6 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 21,705.6 crore, according to NSE data.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1.12 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.