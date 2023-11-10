ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 13th Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 261.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 822.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 90,165 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.11%, higher at 64,904.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, up at 19,425.35.
