FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 15th Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the 15th day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,662.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,127.65 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Jan. 5.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 14,996.6 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.