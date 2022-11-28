ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day
Overseas Investors remained net buyers of Indian equities, for the third day in a row on Monday.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 935.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 935.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 87.9 crore.
Institutions have net bought Rs 10,793.9 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 20,903.1 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The BSE Sensex closed 0.34% higher at 62,504.80, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.27% to end at 18,562.75.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT