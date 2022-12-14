ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 372.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@olidale?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Oli Dale</a>&nbsp;/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/up-arrow-on-computer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Oli Dale /Unsplash)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 372.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued their six-day buying streak, and bought equities worth Rs 926.4 crore.

So far in December, institutions have net bought Rs 5,650.9 crore worth of equities, and net sold Rs 9,801.7 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

The Sensex ended 0.23% higher at 62,677.91, while the Nifty rose 0.28% to close at 18,660.30.

