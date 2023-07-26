FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers on Wednesday for the second straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 922.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 470.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 45,484 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,21,891 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.