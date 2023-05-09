FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row on Tuesday. The longest buying spell so far this year has been ten sessions long, between March 28 and April 13.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,942.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 404.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 35,252.1 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.