FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@lucabravo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Luca Bravo</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/computer-screen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Luca Bravo/Unsplash)
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row, on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 1,241.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 744.4 crore.

Institutions have net bought Rs 11,291 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 20,405.9 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.28% higher at 62,681.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.24% to end at 18,608.10.

