FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Eighth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 790.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

However, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the fifth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,964.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 21,944 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 98,351 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.