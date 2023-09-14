FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after two days of selling on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 294.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors became net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 50.8 crore after being net buyers for five consecutive days, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,29,830 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.