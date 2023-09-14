ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 294.7 crore.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after two days of selling on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 294.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors became net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 50.8 crore after being net buyers for five consecutive days, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,...
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 52 points up, or 0.08%, at 67,519.00, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10.
