FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after two days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 722.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 2,406.2 crore, the NSE data showed. That's the highest level of net buying since July 31.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,762 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.