FPIs Snap Two-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after two days of selling on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,677.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the highest amount of net buying by FPIs this month so far.

Domestic institutional investors were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 203.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 9,061 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 38,320 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023.